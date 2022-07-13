Wyo4News photo

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Sweetwater County – There will be upcoming fundraisers for the victims of the Embassy Shooting this weekend. There are several ways in which community members can help the affected families and individuals with these two fundraisers that the Embassy is putting on.

“We have dates and events set for the fundraisers for the two beautiful mothers lost to us and for our injured survivors. The weekend of July 15th we will have concerts and a pig roast and extreme bingo along with silent auctions and a pool tournament. Online auctions will start shortly as basket donations begin to come in. More information will follow. Thank you all for reaching out to us and helping us with this event. We are calling it Green River Strong because of all the support we are getting,” stated the Embassy on their Facebook page. The Embassy has been receiving donations for their auction and has been putting them up on their page. Visit their page to bid on some items. There are many items that will be available for raffle at the events as well.

Photo Credit: Kasey Damori

The Embassy is taking donations on Venmo for the victims the username is @embassytavern. With the outpouring of support from the community members, Tina wanted to say, “I am grateful for the overflow of help and support, from the community, and for the mental and financial support that has been offered. It’s unfortunate that it happened at the Embassy, it could have happened anywhere. Something like this hasn’t happened in 32 years and although we are still in shock over this, we still do feel safe at the Embassy.”

Photo credit: The Embassy Tavern Facebook page