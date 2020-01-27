URA announces Volunteer of the Month: Byron Zuehlsdorff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 27, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Byron Zuehlsdorff as the Volunteer of the Month for January.

Byron, a Rock Springs resident, is recognized for spreading holiday cheer annually in Downtown as Santa Claus.

“I have too much fun with it. I’ve been doing it for twenty years,” Byron shared. “I’m glad my friends encouraged me to do it because the kids really bring me joy during the holidays.”

Byron was raised in the Mountain Fuel camps in Powder Wash and Hiawatha, near the Colorado border. He started his future in Rock Springs by the time he was in high school.

He was known as “Buzz,” “Buzzard,” and “Buzzy” at FMC for 46 years. He was a powerhouse control room operator.

Since retirement, he and his wife, Traci have enjoyed leisure trips to places like Italy, Berlin and Washington D.C. He also enjoys fishing and especially hunting with his cousin from Indiana.

Byron and Traci have three children, Dotti, Tom, and Charla. They also have four grandchildren, Zachary, Grace, Carrin, and Carmin.

Being a member of the Knights of Columbus, he noted that recruiting volunteers could be a challenge.

“If you have time and you’re bored, ask organizations like the Urban Renewal Agency or other groups in the community to put you on their volunteer list,” he advised. “Being helpful is the right thing to do and it makes volunteers feel good about it.”

Byron has many fond memories of Downtown Rock Springs. He still enjoys doing simple things with his wife such as having a cup of coffee at their favorite locations and walking back home.