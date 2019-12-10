URA names Hadley Banks as Volunteer of the Month

Submitted by Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator, https://www.downtownrs.com/

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce the Volunteer of the Month for November, Hadley Banks.

Hadley, a freshman at Rock Springs High School, was active on the cross country team and is a member of the Rock Springs High School Student Council. She plans to major in Marketing as a college student.

According to Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator, “Volunteering gives people the opportunity to try something new and build confidence.”

The organization is recognizing Hadley for all the tasks she’s done so far such as assisting The Broadway Theater with decorating for the holidays, running errands before events, cleaning, shoveling snow around the facilities and making special deliveries.

“Volunteering helps the community,” Hadley mentioned. “It also helps you become a better person.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.