UW Students Can Withdraw, Receive Full Refund Through Sept. 15

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — With the pause to the University of Wyoming’s fall return plan extending until Monday, students will have the opportunity to withdraw and receive a full refund of tuition and fees through Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Those wishing to do so can email the UW Dean of Students Office at [email protected] for assistance in the withdrawal process or to defer their enrollment to the spring 2021 semester.

“We understand the complexity of the situation created by COVID-19 and, with the extension of the pause, we are allowing students extra time to request a full refund if they choose to defer enrollment or withdraw through Sept. 15,” Interim Provost Anne Alexander says. “Of course, we don’t want any students to withdraw unless absolutely necessary but, in the event it is best for that student, we want to be as helpful as possible.”

Before students request a withdrawal, they’re encouraged to view the resources available here. These are designed to help students throughout their UW careers but may be especially helpful now. The Dean of Students Office is prepared to assist students in locating existing opportunities for support and assistance.

The five-day pause to the fall return plan will end Monday, Sept. 14, when President Ed Seidel will determine next steps, such as returning to the phased fall return plan or shifting to a fully virtual environment.

“With that in mind, you may still want to wait until the pause has ended to make your decision,” Alexander says. “But, if you are interested in withdrawing, please complete the withdrawal request form through the Dean of Students Office.”

Students facing an issue with a specific course may contact their academic advisers or the Office of the Registrar for assistance with an exception for withdrawing from a course. Students granted an exception will be provided a full refund of tuition and fees through Sept. 15.