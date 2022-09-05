Vincent Johnson gets his motorcycle ride

Wyo4News photo of Vincent Johnson and Susan Nay

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- On Sunday, September 5 in the early hours of the morning, Vincent Johnson finally had his years-long dream of riding a motorcycle come true. His grandmother, Susan Nay spent months trying to find someone who could fulfill her grandson’s wish, and finally, after several Facebook posts, scheduling errors, and lots of conversations, Susan got in touch with Jay Weisgerber, a man from Nebraska who happened to have a motorcycle with a sidecar.

Vincent Johnson has been living with cerebral plays since birth but that has not stopped him from enjoying life and trying new things. He has been taking a variety of different classes such as cooking, French, choir, and theatre. He loves theatre and has done several monologues in his class, and has even sung White Christmas for his class. Johnson has faced a lot of challenges in his life, but that does not stop him from being determined and outgoing. “Everything that he has tried, he has succeded in one way or another,” said Nay.

Weisgerber stated, “We are just a bunch of bikers who want to make a boy happy.” Grant Yaklich, another biker who came to support Vincent stated, “Even though people have negative opinions about the bike community, you have a number of biking organizations who showed up today and there is no ego or animosity. We do a lot within the community and it’s not about getting a pat on the back. It’s about giving back and helping people in need.”

“When the bikers arrived, all he could do was smile,” stated Nay. She was also asked to join the ride and stated that Vincent smiled the entire time. Johnson even said at one point, “I want to be a motorcyclist.” After the ride, Johnson was very grateful and wanted to hug everyone who came out to ride alongside him. “In this world of chaos, there are still good people who do good things,” said Nay. She also added, “Huge thanks to all of the people involved, they don’t know the joy they brought into his life.”