Washington Square fire in GR is out, investigation into cause underway

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 27, 2019) — The fire at Washington Square has been extinguished, according to an update posted Friday morning by the Green River Police Department.

The fire started Thursday night at about 7 p.m., a posting on the Green River Fire Department Facebook page reported. Fire crews had the fire about 70% contained as of 9:45 p.m. Thursday but remained on the scene throughout the night.

Crews are still on scene this morning. To reduce traffic in the area and allow necessary emergency vehicles access, GRPD notes East 3rd North and North 1st East to Riverview Cemetery Road will be closed until further notice. People are asked to please stay out of the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Washington Square was home to several small businesses, including a dance studio and an orthodontic office.

Wyo4News will keep you updated as soon as more information is made available.