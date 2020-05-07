Wendy’s being affected by meat shortages

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Meat shortages are affecting Wendy’s fast-food restaurants worldwide with some franchises not being able to provide hamburgers. Closer to home, the franchise in Rock Springs has been partially affected.

Approximately a week ago, triple hamburgers at Wendy’s were no longer being sold, according to officials. As of now, this is the only restriction as the franchise continues to serve the community, which is much smaller compared to other franchises across the country.

