We’re in this together: small businesses support each other

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 15, 2020) – Before the COVID -19 pandemic, the national economy thrived on competition. Recently though, businesses helping other businesses during this uncertain time is becoming not only normal, but an important way to share resources. It also helps Rock Springs and keeps people safe.

‘Doing well by doing good’ unites business owners in Downtown Rock Springs today.

Angela Gaensslen, Owner/Operator of Joe’s Liquor and Bar partnered with Candace Stewart, Owner/Operator of Go Gal Delivery to treat the staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Emergency Room to meals prepared by Cowboy Crepes and Café.

“We really wanted to help small businesses out while supporting our front-line folks at the hospital,” Gaensslen expressed.

The wind didn’t discourage the ladies from this good deed. They carefully placed over a dozen meals into the vehicle.

Before taking off to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Stewart said, “Cowboy Crepes have amazing food and we appreciate their service.”

“It’s team work all around,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator pointed out. “We love our small business community. We see people spending money on them – it’s an investment for all of our futures.”