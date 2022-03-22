Western Wyoming Community College is hosting a Career and Transfer Fair

Wyo4News photo of WWCC

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- Western Wyoming Community College is holding its annual Career and Transfer Fair on March 23, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. and running until 2:00 p.m. in Western’s Atrium. This is a free event for students and community members.

The fair is a way for community members and students to network and gives them a chance to see what kind of careers are available in Sweetwater County. There are roughly 30 different partners from the community who are going to be at the fair promoting their business and networking. There will also be 5 different transfer schools that will be available to help students figure out potential plans for their future.