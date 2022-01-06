Wild West Gymkhana this Saturday at Sweetwater Events Complex

Photo Courtesy of Wild West Outlaws

Jena Doak, [email protected]

Sweetwater County — Every month from September through March, Susan Nichols from Wild West Outlaws hosts a gymkhana for all ages. The fifth event in the series will take place this Saturday, January 8, at the Sweetwater Events Complex, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Gymkhana is an equestrian event consisting of timed speed events such as barrel racing and pole bending, usually for children. It is a time for riders to display controlled teamwork between themselves and their horses.

“It’s something to keep kids active since the winters are so long,” said Nichols.

Saturday will host three events: barrel racing, pole bending, and one other timed event.

All ages, divided into six age groups, may participate in this series. Winners receive prizes such as belt buckles, which will be distributed during a banquet, to be held after the March event.

Entries this Saturday start at 9:00 a.m., and the runs start at 10:00 a.m. Yearly memberships cost $10. Members will pay $10 per run, and non-members will pay $15.

For additional information, follow Wild West Outlaws Facebook page, or contact Susan Nichols at 307-350-2989.