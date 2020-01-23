WWCC begins 2020 “Saturday University”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 23, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College will host “Saturday Unversity” in room 1302 at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, doors will open for coffee and donuts at 8:30 a.m.

The program will explore global, national, and local decisions that affect Wyoming communities in regard to the exportation of energy resources throughout the state.

Representatives from the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources will be in attendance to explain current UW projects in western Wyoming, as well as the upcoming energy transition and what that means for Wyoming.