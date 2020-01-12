WWCC Mustangs roll past Sheridan Generals, 103-84.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs defeated the Sheridan Generals in a foul-ridden contest, 103-84 on Saturday evening.

Western would open the scoring with a dunk from freshman Manel Ayol, which would be promptly answered by General Marcus Stephens on their ensuing possession. The two teams would trade scoring possessions early on in the first half, bringing the score to 9-9 with 16:00 left in the half.

A pair of Western free-throws would give them a one-point lead at 15-14, but this was answered by a single free-throw make from the Generals. Traded scoring possessions would again tie the score at 17 apiece with 12:00 left in the first half.

Advertisement

Scoring slowed down for the next few minutes until freshman Trevor Trost found a three-point make for the Mustangs, bringing the score to 20-17 and forcing a Sheridan timeout.

A three-point play by General Marcus Stephens out of the timeout would again tie the score at 20. The two teams continued trading scoring possessions to bring the score to 26-25 in favor of the Mustangs with just 5:20 left in the first half.

The Mustangs then found a 5-0 run bringing the score to 32-27, forcing another General timeout with 3:35 left in the half. Sheridan would find the first points out of the timeout, as Stephens would again find a two-point make.

The Mustangs would find an 11-3 run late in the first half, before giving up a 4-0 run themselves, bringing the Mustang lead to 43-36 at the half.

The Generals would open the half with a single free-throw make to bring the score to 43-37. This was answered by a Western three-point make by sophomore Trey Marble, bringing the score to 46-37. The Mustangs made a 7-6 run to bring the score to 55-43 before a Mustang timeout with 15:36 left in the second half.

Sheridan would find the first points out of the timeout, with a two-point possession by Markel Aune. The Mustangs then found a 5-1 run to bring the score to 60-46. The two teams would trade scoring possessions before a Sheridan timeout at 10:00 saw the score at 68-56. Sheridan would then find a 5-2 run before another timeout was used with 8:36 in the game.

Advertisement

Out of the timeout, Western found a single free-throw make to bring the score to 70-62. Sheridan would answer with a three-point possession, which was then answered by a three-point possession by Western. Western found another run of 7- before another timeout was called with 4:42 left in the game, the Mustangs holding onto a 82-72 lead.

A two-point and three-point possession would extend the Mustang lead by 15. They would then find a pair of free-throw makes by Trey Marble to extend the lead to 17 late in the second half. Sheridan would respond with a single free-throw make, only to be answered by 4-0 run by the Mustangs.

The two teams would trade two-point possessions late in the second half to bring the score to 96-84 with 1:33 left in the game. A trio of Western layups, followed by a single free-throw attempt would seal the victory for the Mustangs 103-84.

The Mustangs face off against Northwestern College in Powell on Jan. 15. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.