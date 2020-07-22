Western’s Weidner Wildlife Museum

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — As Western Wyoming Community College opens back up be sure to check out the Weidner Wildlife Museum. Featuring 125 species, the Weidner Wildlife Museum showcases many beautiful animals from around the world. Admission is free, and is open to all ages.

Located at 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.

Museum Hours:

Monday, Wednesday: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Tuesday, Thursday: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Closed Western Wyoming Community College Holidays