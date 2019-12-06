WY Business Council approves grant for First Security Bank building restoration

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 6, 2019) – At its Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved a Community Development Readiness grant for the City of Rock Springs in the amount of $2,917,701 for phase I rehabilitation of the First Security Bank building located at 502 South Main Street in Rock Springs.

The city acquired the building in 2011 in order to preserve it. A significant amount of time and costs have been dedicated to studies, planning and testing for the restoration of the First Security Bank building. The grant is the next logical step after those studies.

Properly developed, the First Security Bank building can once again be a productive contributor to downtown for years to come.

According to Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) manger Chad Banks, the building has been vacant for approximately 40 years. The level of neglect and lack of maintenance has made it a monumental task for developers — both for-profit and not-for-profit — to revitalize despite making several attempts over the years.

Grant funds will be used to remove and dismantle old systems and asbestos; for footing repairs and seismic upgrades to support structural deterioration; for roofing to immediately secure the building from further damage from weather and outside elements; to install modern utilities including HVAC and fire suppression system upgrades; for installation of windows, doors and perimeter access/egress; and to prepare the building footprint and future access for ADA compliance and elevator shaft for installation of an elevator in future phases.

Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said, “The First Security Bank building was once the anchor and financial flagship in Rock Springs and is a historic icon on the Downtown Rock Springs skyline.”

Kaumo added it’s the desire of the city and the Main Street/URA to protect and preserve this building for future use and economic development efforts in Downtown Rock Springs.

An article from the Rock Springs Rocket Miner dated May 30, 1919, reporting the opening of the First National Bank (the precursor to First Security) states: “The building stands a credit to the town and may be seen for miles from every direction as you come into town.” This statement still holds true when entering Downtown Rock Springs.

City rehabilitation of the First Security Bank building will help attract tenants. Adjacent property located at 504 S. Main Street was deeded to the city by the property owner, Gordon Crofts, in August 2019. This will allow the city to optimize the site’s potential by providing appropriate work space for the operation and maintenance stations, a location for internal back-up systems, providing safety and security of additional mechanical systems and prevent exposure to weather elements by allowing controlled access to vital equipment.

This project is monumental for the City and Main Street/URA, not only because of the square footage and emerging threats to the stability of the building, but because it has been a goal for decades to preserve and re-purpose the building. This project allows the City and the Main Street/URA to further their downtown redevelopment goals while preserving a key piece of their history.

“The First Security Bank Building is in good overall condition and is viable for renovation,” notes the Feasibility Study completed by Myers Anderson in 2014. “Architecturally, the building is an excellent example of classical revival architecture with its large fenestrations and strong cast details.”

There are five major goals to be accomplished in this phase to allow the city to further its downtown redevelopment plans:

Goal One : Improve existing infrastructure

: Improve existing infrastructure Goal Two – Secure and safeguard from weather and other hazards

– Secure and safeguard from weather and other hazards Goal Three – Install new roof and mechanism to divert water run-off

– Install new roof and mechanism to divert water run-off Goal Four – Prepare for utility and Sservices connectivity

– Prepare for utility and Sservices connectivity Goal Five – Begin ADA compliance and prepare for fire exits

The First Security Bank building in its current condition is a liability. Empty and abandoned properties lead to crime and declining property values. This rehabilitation project inspires change and a new perspective for a piece of downtown history.

The total project cost for Phase I is $3,241,890. The City of Rock Springs is providing a cash match of $250,000 and an in-kind amount of $74,189 for the donated property located at 502 South Main Street to provide access and easement to the building property for foundation and structural work and installation of an elevator shaft. Cost per square-foot for Phase I is $126.67.

The last step in the grant process is the meeting of the State Land and Investment Board (SLIB) scheduled in January when the final vote will take place.

Following completion of Phase I, the city and Main Street/URA will begin seeking to partner with a private developer(s) to complete the project. The ultimate goal of the project is to sell the building to a private developer at market value.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information about the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.