WyoGives starts tonight at midnight

Wyoming- Tonight at midnight, the third annual WyoGives event will take place. It is quite possible that the previous years’ records of money raised will be broken again.

In 2017, a very general idea of a state-wide “Giving Day” was discussed by the members of the Wyoming nonprofit network, with the idea that it would follow other states’ giving days for nonprofit organizations. With a lot of planning and effort, WyoGives was created in 2019 but did not officially have a giving day until 2020. The month of July was picked because July was the month that Wyoming was founded. Not only was it a great way to get people to donate, but it was also created to bring awareness to the nonprofits in Wyoming and introduce the public to the many different groups and their many different causes.

This only happens a single day a year because it is meant to complement the various nonprofits, and the fundraising events they have year-round. It also causes a lot of excitement within the communities and is a great way to market the event. Since the beginning, WyoGives has seen an increase in participants. In 2020, 130 nonprofit organizations registered, and there were a total of 2,286 donors who donated. The amount raised was $571,365 dollars which included a $100,000 dollar match by the John P. Ellbogen foundation. In 2021, 193 nonprofit organizations registered and there were a total of 3,804 donors who donated. The amount raised was $2,363,966 dollars which included a $1,000,000 dollar match by the Hughes Charitable Foundation. This year, 2022, there are 256 nonprofit organizations registered and there will also be another $1,000,000 dollar match made by the Hughes Charitable Foundation.

Tomorrow morning Governor Mark Gordon will be reading a proclamation declaring July 12, 2022, as “WyoGives Day” and it will be live-streamed on the WyoGives Facebook page. The event begins tonight at midnight and will continue until midnight tomorrow. During this time anybody can visit the WyoGives website to donate to the various nonprofits. The money donated will go to that specific nonprofit and may even be matched per dollar depending on the nonprofit and its matching partners. People can donate to as many nonprofits as they want, and it will only be one transaction. This will be completely online on the WyoGives website, so the payment options are credit card or ACH.

There are 12 nonprofits in Sweetwater County that have registered including:

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Climb Wyoming

Hospice of Sweetwater County

Golden Hour Senior Center

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Foundation

Ray Lovato Recycling Center

United Way of Southwest Wyoming

Western Wyoming Family Planning

Western Wyoming College Foundation

Rock Springs Young At Heart

YWCA of Sweetwater County

Parents Helping Parents of Wyoming

Not only will the donations to these nonprofit orginaizations be matched but there are various prizes that the nonprofits can win as well. Make sure to check out the WyoGives website and donate to the nonprofits orginizations of your choice.