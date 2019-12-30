Young At Heart Tree of Sharing has successful season

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 30, 2019) — The Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services’ Tree of Sharing concluded for the 2019 holiday season with every ornament gone and over 110 presents delivered, making this year’s program a huge success.

The Tree of Sharing Program was originally established to assist the aging community with personal needs and to shine a little light on their holiday season, according to a Young At Heart press release on Monday.

Advertisement

With the help from the community, the Tree of Sharing has turned into a wonderful tradition that is eagerly awaited each year.

“Thanks to the generosity of individuals in our community, 110 eligible participants were sponsored from the Tree of Sharing. The support that we received is completely amazing, which in return helped our senior citizens who spend Christmas alone meet their basic needs and brighten their holiday’s” said Emmy Nielsen, In-Home Service supervisor.

Young at Heart would like to offer a big thank you to the community for its caring support.