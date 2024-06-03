Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 2 – June 3, 2024

]
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
NORTON, DARIUS ANTHONY
Age: 30
Address: AURORA, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12675, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Breach of Peace (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12676, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
GOFFNEY, RAYMOND
Age: 47
Address: PEARLAND, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-02
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT