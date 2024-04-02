Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 1 – April 2, 2024

echo adrotate_group(19, array("fallback" => 0, "weight" => 0, "site" => "no"));

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GARCIA, GILBERT

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DANNER, JOSEPH KYLE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-04-01

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court



MCDANIEL, SAURIAH NICOLE

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



