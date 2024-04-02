Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 1 – April 2, 2024

echo adrotate_group(19, array("fallback" => 0, "weight" => 0, "site" => "no"));
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GARCIA, GILBERT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12435, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DANNER, JOSEPH KYLE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12434, CASH OR SURETY, $1111, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SIMMONS, TASHA JANELLE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-01
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
MCDANIEL, SAURIAH NICOLE
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12433, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
