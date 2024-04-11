Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 10 – April 11, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12471, CASH OR SURETY, $725, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
HERRERA, ETHAN EDWARD
Age: 27
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12470, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
SAUNDERS, CARRIE ANNE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12469, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT