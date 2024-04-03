Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 2 – April 3, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GREENE, TRENTON MARK
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12439, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
WILK, KID RYAN
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12438, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12438, CASH OR SURETY, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12440, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12441, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
GREENE, JAMES GAGE
Age: 19
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12437, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT