Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 26 – April 27, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-04-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12525, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
ST JOHN, JOSEPH LEROY
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-04-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12524, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
VIOLETT, ZACHARY COLE WINTER
Age: 27
Address: SPRING, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-26
Scheduled Release: 2024-04-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT