Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 26 – April 27, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-04-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12525, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



ST JOHN, JOSEPH LEROY

Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-04-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12524, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



VIOLETT, ZACHARY COLE WINTER

Age: 27

Address: SPRING, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #12523, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARBOSA IBARRA, JESUS ESTEBAN

Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-04-26

Scheduled Release: 2024-04-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: