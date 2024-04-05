Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
CLEVELAND, DONOVAN SCOTT
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-04-04
Released: 2024-04-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12449, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
GRESHAM, DUSTIN DEAN
Age: 32
Address: BONNEY LAKE, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RASMUSSEN, KEVIN ROBERT
Age: 50
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12447, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT