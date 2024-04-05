Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CLEVELAND, DONOVAN SCOTT

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-04-04

Released: 2024-04-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12449, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



GRESHAM, DUSTIN DEAN

Age: 32

Address: BONNEY LAKE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RASMUSSEN, KEVIN ROBERT

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: