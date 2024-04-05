Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 4 – April 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

CLEVELAND, DONOVAN SCOTT

Age: 55

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-04-04

Released: 2024-04-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12449, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

GRESHAM, DUSTIN DEAN

Age: 32

Address: BONNEY LAKE, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12451, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RASMUSSEN, KEVIN ROBERT

Age: 50

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WEBB, THOMAS RINGDAHL

Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12446, CASH OR SURETY, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12447, CONCURRENT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

