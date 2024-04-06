Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 5 – April 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TRUJILLO, ROZALYN LEE

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-06

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SAVIO, KENNETH J

Age: 73

Address: PARKERSBURG, WV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • SEAT BELT: DRIVER
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court

VIGIL, ANTHONY JORDAN

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CRAWFORD, ANDREW JAMES

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

BATES, WADE JAMES

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HICKS, URIAH

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HENDERSON, KALEB THOMAS

Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree – Actor >= 17, Victim 13-15, at Least 4 Yr Difference, 2 counts (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT

MORENO, MARIO

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12452, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court

