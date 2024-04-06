Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 5 – April 6, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TRUJILLO, ROZALYN LEE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-06
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12460, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAVIO, KENNETH J
Age: 73
Address: PARKERSBURG, WV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- SEAT BELT: DRIVER
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12458, CASH OR SURETY, $1230, Court: RS Municipal Court
VIGIL, ANTHONY JORDAN
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Products With Intent to Defraud – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CRAWFORD, ANDREW JAMES
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-04-05
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12456, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
BATES, WADE JAMES
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HICKS, URIAH
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12455, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HENDERSON, KALEB THOMAS
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2024-04-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree – Actor >= 17, Victim 13-15, at Least 4 Yr Difference, 2 counts (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
MORENO, MARIO
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12452, CASH OR SURETY, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court