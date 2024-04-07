Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 6 – April 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SEALS, GREGORY CHARLES
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12461, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FRAZIER, CHAD SKYLAR
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-06
Scheduled Release: 2024-04-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT