Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 9 – April 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

PORTILLO, PRESTON J

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12467, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OROZCO GUTIERREZ, IGNACIO

Age: 74

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TRUJILLO, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-04-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #12464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CROOKS, TIMOTHY LEE

Age: 67

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-04-09

Scheduled Release: 2024-04-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: