Sweetwater County Arrest Report: April 9 – April 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
PORTILLO, PRESTON J
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12467, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12466, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OROZCO GUTIERREZ, IGNACIO
Age: 74
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12465, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TRUJILLO, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-04-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12464, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CROOKS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age: 67
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-04-09
Scheduled Release: 2024-04-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Wanton Destruction of Big Game Animal, 5 counts (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT