Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 3 – June 4, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RUIZ, TRAVIS NEIL

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-03

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12679, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSBORN, NICOLE LYNN

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-06-03

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



LAMPHEAR, AARON JOSEPH

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12678, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #12678, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court



JACKSON, EARL MAURICE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: