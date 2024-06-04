Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 3 – June 4, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
RUIZ, TRAVIS NEIL
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12679, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OSBORN, NICOLE LYNN
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-06-03
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
LAMPHEAR, AARON JOSEPH
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12678, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12678, CASH OR SURETY, $1470, Court: GR Municipal Court
JACKSON, EARL MAURICE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12677, CASH OR SURETY, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12677, CASH OR SURETY, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Crossing at Other Than Crosswalks – Pedestrian Yield
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12677, CASH OR SURETY, $890, Court: RS Municipal Court