Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 18 – March 19, 2024

OLSEN, GAIGE DANIEL

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-18

Released: 2024-03-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12368, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA SALAZAR, JUAN CARLOS

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court



BENNETT, ANDREA

Age: 40

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-18

Arresting Agency: NWS

GREER, BRANDON LEE

Age: 25

Address: TURLOCK, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: