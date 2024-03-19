Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 18 – March 19, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
OLSEN, GAIGE DANIEL
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-03-18
Released: 2024-03-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12368, CASH OR SURETY, $450, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA SALAZAR, JUAN CARLOS
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12369, CASH OR SURETY, $2025, Court: RS Municipal Court
BENNETT, ANDREA
Age: 40
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-18
Arresting Agency: NWS
GREER, BRANDON LEE
Age: 25
Address: TURLOCK, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Right-Of-Way For Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12367, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT