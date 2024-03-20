Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 19 – March 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BROWN, LINDSEY LEIGH

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALLEN, BAILEY

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-19

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUTLER, CHEYENNE

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-19

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12371, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #12371, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAMS, JEFFERY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-19

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WAUGH, TINA JEAN

Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-03-19

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-22

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges: