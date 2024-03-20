Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 19 – March 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BROWN, LINDSEY LEIGH
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12370, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ALLEN, BAILEY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-19
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUTLER, CHEYENNE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-19
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12371, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12371, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ADAMS, JEFFERY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-19
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WAUGH, TINA JEAN
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-03-19
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-22
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE