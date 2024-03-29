Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 28 – March 29, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JENNINGS, JOSHUA PAUL

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-28

Released: 2024-03-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12415, CASH OR SURETY, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

TRUJILLO, JENNIFER LYNN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-03-28

Released: 2024-03-28

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12419, CASH, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court

HOLMES, ANTONIO

Age: 29

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-28

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12420, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

LLAMAS, OLIVIA GALE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-28

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31

Arresting Agency: PROB

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

PHILO, SCOTT EHREN

Age: 36

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12418, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HAYS, RUSSEL LEE

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-03-28

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31

Arresting Agency: PROB

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE

