Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 30 – March 31, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LITTLE, AUSTIN MAC
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-03-30
Released: 2024-03-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: ABANDON ANIMAL – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12424, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAWORTH, JESSE DANIEL
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12426, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court
BROWN, MATTHEW RAY
Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-30
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12425, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12425, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Display of License Plates – Position and Height Off Ground
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12425, CASH OR SURETY, $1120, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT