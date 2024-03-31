Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 30 – March 31, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LITTLE, AUSTIN MAC

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-03-30

Released: 2024-03-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: ABANDON ANIMAL – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12424, CASH OR SURETY, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWORTH, JESSE DANIEL

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #12427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12427, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CARLSON, KAYLA MARIE

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication 3rd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12426, CASH OR SURETY, $500, Court: GR Municipal Court



BROWN, MATTHEW RAY

Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: