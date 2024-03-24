Sweetwater County Arrest Report: Match 23 – March 24, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MONDRAGON, CRISS EDWARD
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Telephone Calls – Threat to Inflict Death (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12392, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12393, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT