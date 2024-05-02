Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 1- May 2, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12535, CASH OR SURETY, $75000, Court: District Court



PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12534, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GINES, ECHO LYNN

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



NICKELL, NICOLE ORISSA

Age: 39

Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: NWS

POTTER, CORENE ELIZABETH

Age: 40

Address: LARAMIE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA RUIZ, JESUS

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: ICE HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-01

Arresting Agency: ICE