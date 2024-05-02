Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 1- May 2, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HENDRICKSON, ALLEN JAMES
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12535, CASH OR SURETY, $75000, Court: District Court
PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12534, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GINES, ECHO LYNN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12536, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
NICKELL, NICOLE ORISSA
Age: 39
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: NWS
POTTER, CORENE ELIZABETH
Age: 40
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12532, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA RUIZ, JESUS
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-01
Arresting Agency: ICE