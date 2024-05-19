Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 17 – May 19, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KARASEK, ERIK SCOTT

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

DOUGHERTY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

CAMPOS SANCHEZ, CHARLEY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WHIPPS, MICHAEL BRADLEY

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-17

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-05-17

Released: 2024-05-18

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

JOHNSON, DUSTIN JAMES

Age: 30

Address: SEFNER, FL

Booking: 2024-05-18

Released: 2024-05-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12601, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12601, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR