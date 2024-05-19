Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 17 – May 19, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KARASEK, ERIK SCOTT

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



DOUGHERTY, BRANDON LEE

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2024-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



CAMPOS SANCHEZ, CHARLEY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHIPPS, MICHAEL BRADLEY

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-17

Scheduled Release: 2024-06-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-05-17

Released: 2024-05-18

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHNSON, DUSTIN JAMES

Age: 30

Address: SEFNER, FL

Booking: 2024-05-18

Released: 2024-05-18

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD