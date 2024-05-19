Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 17 – May 19, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KARASEK, ERIK SCOTT
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
DOUGHERTY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
CAMPOS SANCHEZ, CHARLEY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12602, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHIPPS, MICHAEL BRADLEY
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-17
Scheduled Release: 2024-06-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-17
Released: 2024-05-18
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSON, DUSTIN JAMES
Age: 30
Address: SEFNER, FL
Booking: 2024-05-18
Released: 2024-05-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12601, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Physical – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12601, CASH OR SURETY, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court