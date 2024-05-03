Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 2 – May 3, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BATCHELOR, TIMOTHY SCOTT
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-05-02
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCDOWELL, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age: 60
Address: MILLERSBURG, MI
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-02
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-02
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HIRSCH, JAMES C
Age: 49
Address: SHELTON, WA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-02
Arresting Agency: NWS
REECE, COREY VAUGHN
Age: 54
Address: MADISON, WI
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-05-02
Arresting Agency: NWS
JONES, ROBERT CASIDY
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LANE, JOHN THOMAS
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12537, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12538, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT