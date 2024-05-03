Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 2 – May 3, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BATCHELOR, TIMOTHY SCOTT

Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2024-05-02

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCDOWELL, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age: 60

Address: MILLERSBURG, MI

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-02

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



BOHLIN, COURTNEY LEANN

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-02

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HIRSCH, JAMES C

Age: 49

Address: SHELTON, WA

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-02

Arresting Agency: NWS

REECE, COREY VAUGHN

Age: 54

Address: MADISON, WI

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-05-02

Arresting Agency: NWS

JONES, ROBERT CASIDY

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12539, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LANE, JOHN THOMAS

Age: 53

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: