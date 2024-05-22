Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LOZOYA, KEVIN OMAR

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-05-21

Released: 2024-05-21

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Careless Driving 1st Off Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHWALBACH, LYRIC KYLE

Age: 21

Address: LEANDER, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: