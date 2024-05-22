Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 21 – May 22, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LOZOYA, KEVIN OMAR
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-21
Released: 2024-05-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Careless Driving 1st Off
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use of Handheld Electronic Wireless Communication Devices for Electronic Messaging Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12613, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SCHWALBACH, LYRIC KYLE
Age: 21
Address: LEANDER, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER