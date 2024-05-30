Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 29 – May 30, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WILSON, ALYCIA KAY
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-29
Released: 2024-05-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12657, CASH OR SURETY, $770, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAVSKJOLD, KYUS JAMES
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12660, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12660, CASH OR SURETY, $1100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
TELZROW, THOMAS
Age: 23
Address: GREEN BAY, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – LSD < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT