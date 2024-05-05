Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 4 – May 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
ALVAREZ, JAMES BRET
Age: 23
Address: REDLANDS, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12545, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ CRUZ, DIANA
Age: 40
Address: KIRKLAND, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12544, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
GIPSON, MICHAEL NAAMAN
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-04
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12543, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
WEBB, LEONARD DEAN
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-05-04
Released: 2024-05-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12542, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court