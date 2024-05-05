Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 4 – May 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ALVAREZ, JAMES BRET

Age: 23

Address: REDLANDS, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12545, CASH OR SURETY, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ CRUZ, DIANA

Age: 40

Address: KIRKLAND, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12544, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



GIPSON, MICHAEL NAAMAN

Age: 45

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-04

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12543, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



WEBB, LEONARD DEAN

Age: 55

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-05-04

Released: 2024-05-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD