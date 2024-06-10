Sweetwater County Arrests: June 9 – June 10, 2024

0
2

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCMENAMIN, JAMES HOWARD

Age: 45

Address: EVANS, GA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CAMACHO, JAMIE GUADALUPE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MEEK, CHARLES RONALD

Age: 56

Address: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MAROLF, RYAN PATRICK

Age: 36

Address: CRAIG, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-06-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #12709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR