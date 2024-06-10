Sweetwater County Arrests: June 9 – June 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCMENAMIN, JAMES HOWARD
Age: 45
Address: EVANS, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12712, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAMACHO, JAMIE GUADALUPE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICSENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12711, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MEEK, CHARLES RONALD
Age: 56
Address: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12710, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAROLF, RYAN PATRICK
Age: 36
Address: CRAIG, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-06-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12709, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT