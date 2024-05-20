Sweetwater County Arrests: May19 – May 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-05-19
Released: 2024-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12606, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
MEEDS, DECLAN RAY
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2024-05-19
Released: 2024-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12605, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12605, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court
OLIVAS LUCIO, JORGE DARIO
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOICH, TYLER CHARLES
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12608, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT