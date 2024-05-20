Sweetwater County Arrests: May19 – May 20, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GRANADOS, DAMIAN EDUARDO

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-05-19

Released: 2024-05-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12606, CASH OR SURETY, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



MEEDS, DECLAN RAY

Age: 20

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2024-05-19

Released: 2024-05-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #12605, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #12605, CASH OR SURETY, $1360, Court: GR Municipal Court



OLIVAS LUCIO, JORGE DARIO

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12609, CASH OR SURETY, $2750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOICH, TYLER CHARLES

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: