RSHS Environmental Science Students Give Statement On Ray Lovato Recycling Center

The following statement was submitted by students from the Environmental Science Class and Recycling Program at the Rock Springs High School.

Would you like to help your local recycling center? The Environmental Science classes at RSHS are trying to help save the Ray Lovato Recycling center by raising awareness. Since China is no longer taking recyclables from the United States, the recycling center’s revenue has decreased significantly. Currently, if the Ray Lovato Recycling Center does not receive the proper funding they will have no choice but to shut down.

Did you know that recycled paper produces 73% less pollution then if it was from raw materials? Recycling plastic takes 88% less energy than making plastic from raw materials. There is enough plastic thrown away each year to go around the Earth four times. Did you know aluminum is the most recyclable of all materials? It can be made into thousands of other things and it would reduce our demand of creating new aluminum greatly!

The Recycling Center is currently accepting anything from paper, corrugated cardboard, and metals such as clean aluminum cans and clean tin cans. They also take plastic bottles. Do not forget to attend the Solid Waste #1 Board Meeting Tuesday, April 23rd 5:30-7:30 pm.

If you have any questions on how to help out, please call (307)-352-6878

or go to the recycling center on 100 Sheridan street Rock Springs, Wyoming.

You can also find them on Facebook at Rock Springs Recycle.

Senior- Hunter Maycock

Juniors- Domanik Gunyan, Michael Schultz