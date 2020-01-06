UW Saturday U Program to address energy issues in Rock Springs, Pinedale

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 6, 2020) — The future of Wyoming’s energy industry is the topic of two presentations by University of Wyoming experts Jan. 23 and 25 in western Wyoming.

UW’s popular Saturday University program will address “A Low-Carbon Future for Wyoming Fossil Fuels?” Thursday, Jan. 23 in Pinedale and Saturday, Jan. 25 in Rock Springs.

The Pinedale event is in the Sublette County Public Library’s Lovatt Room, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for a free light dinner and snacks before the 6 p.m. program.

The Rock Springs event takes place in Room 1302 of Western Wyoming Community College, with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts before the 9 a.m. program.

“Wyoming exports the bulk of its abundant energy resources and, thus, is subject to market and policy developments beyond its borders,” said Jean Garrison, UW Office of Engagement and Outreach director, who will moderate the discussions. “This Saturday University program will explore the global, national and local decisions that affect our communities — and provide an update on UW’s projects and research in western Wyoming.”

Experts from UW’s School of Energy Resources (SER) will provide an overview to shape a community discussion about what the coming energy transition means for Wyoming. The experts are:

SER Executive Director Mark Northam, who will speak first about “The Coming Energy Transition: Implications for Wyoming and the Globe.”

Scott Quillinan, a geologist and SER’s director of research, who will speak second on “Technological Challenges and Opportunities for Wyoming,” including projects advanced by SER.

Kipp Coddington, director of SER’s Center for Energy Regulation and Policy, who will discuss what the center is doing to help the state.

“The energy transition is defined as a long-term structural change in energy systems, and it will change how we use fossil fuels in the coming decades,” Quillinan said. “For Wyoming to remain a leader in the fossil energy space, new and competitive technologies will need to be developed.”

In its 13th year, Saturday University is a collaborative program that connects popular UW and Wyoming community college professors with lifelong learners. Saturday University is sponsored by UW, Wyoming community colleges and Wyoming communities.

For more information, go online to www.uwyo.edu/saturdayu; call Chelley Schneider at 307-766-5202; or email [email protected].