CHEYENNE, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — As of 20 days ago, Cheyenne Frontier Days is still on for the 124th edition.

On April 10, Tim Hirsig, President & CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days, released a statement letting the public know the event is “still on track.” Read the statement below:

The event is scheduled to run July 17-26, 2020. More information will be provided when it becomes available.