ROCK SPRINGS, WY (May 21st, 2019) – Western Wyoming Community College hosted the 38th Annual High School Equivalency Graduation on Wednesday May 15th at 7PM in the theater.

The Learning Center at Western provides Wyoming High School Equivalency (formerly GED) preparation and testing at the main Rock Springs campus, as well as at outreach centers (Big Piney, Bridger Valley, Green River, Kemmerer, Pinedale, and Star Valley). Once students pass the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET), they receive the valuable state-issued credential, the Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate.

The HiSET test is a five-part series test that evaluates general competency levels in: language arts, writing; language arts, reading; mathematics; social studies; and science. Instruction is available in the following formats: classes; self-paced study with instructor guidance; distance education with weekly instructor guidance.

“Graduation is without a doubt, the best part of my job. My students have worked so hard all year – or longer – to achieve this goal. Obtaining the HiSET will change not only our student graduates, but also generations from here on. Our students have become empowered through their learning. Now they can help their children, grandchildren, and others in learning. I am excited to see what these graduates will accomplish in the next five or ten years. Go graduates; you earned this!” said Michelle Schutten, ABE Instructor at Western.

The Learning Center assists students in brushing up on their current skills in order to enter college, gain employment, and/or reach their goals. The Learning Center also offers adult basic education instruction for inmates (both male and female) while incarcerated at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. This service assists inmates in earning their Wyoming High School Equivalency Certificate and is provided five days a week.

The Learning Center summer hours are Monday through Thursday 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. in room 2051 at Western. For more information regarding Wyoming High School Equivalency or the Learning Center, please contact the Learning Center at 307-382-1829.

