4 Moms Clothing Drive & Giveaway Taking Place August 5 & 6 in RS

Rock Springs, WY – The 6th Annual 4 Moms Clothing Drive & Giveaway is taking place on August 5 and 6. This is a free clothing giveaway open to all families in need looking for clothes for the upcoming school year. The drive was created to specifically help area children from pre-school age all the way up to students attending college.

Items to choose from include shoes, coats, backpacks, and other donated school items. The event will take place at the Old American Legion Building, 543 Broadway in Rock Springs between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

About Four Moms Clothing Drive

When one mom noticed a need in the community, she took action. Noticing some families’ struggle to provide new school clothes, she spoke with friends and family about how they could help, ”and the 4 Moms Clothing Drive was born.”

The four mothers who organize the event have asked to remain anonymous, seeking only to help the community.

While it was fairly small the first year, it has grown to an event that helps hundreds of families find school clothes and supplies for their kids. Last year the drive helped over 500 families in need.