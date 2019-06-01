A.R.T. Movement Holding Free Community Event And 5K Run In June

Rock Springs (6/1/19) – The A.R.T. Movement will be holding a free community event on Saturday, June 8th at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. The A.R.T. Movement stands for Action, Recovery and Triumph and aids area victims of domestic violence.

According to a press release, the free event will feature artists, crafters, food vendors, live music, crafts for kids booth, photo booth, an anti-domestic violence pledge wall, and informative booths discussing the realities of domestic violence and valuable resources available to the community.

According to event creator and organizer Alexis Faure, “The goal of this event is to support one another and bring the community together to raise awareness of domestic violence. I have been an artist my entire life and I have always had a strong passion to create all types of art and crafts. I think being creative is a very therapeutic outlet.”

Faure said nearly 50 artists are already “on board”. Interested artists may still register by calling 307-212-1558 or emailing [email protected] A donation of 10% of all vendor profits made on the event day is recommended but is not required. All vendor fees and donations collected at the event will be used to cover the event expenses and the remainder will be donated to the YWCA Center for Families and Children and the Boys and Girls Club.

The event will also include a 5K Run taking place the morning of the A.R.T. Movement. Registration will take place at 8 a.m. with the race beginning at 9 a.m., starting and ending at Bunning Park. There is not a set fee to take part in the 5K Run, but donations will be accepted. Walkers are welcome and t-shirts will be given to the top male, female and student (up to age 17) finishers.