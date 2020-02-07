ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 7th, 2020) –A Tribute to John Denver with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon is scheduled to perform at The Broadway Theater, April 11, 7:30 p.m. Lower seats are $35 and upper seats are $30.

Hailed as the nation’s most exciting John Denver tribute band with a show that has been receiving delighted acclaim from audiences all over the country, Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon perform all of the favorite John Denver hits including, Annie’s Song, Rocky Mountain High, Thank God I’m a Country Boy, Take Me Home, Country Roads, and many more.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon are the real thing. Though the audience might detect some similarities, in appearance and voice to John Denver, Chris Collins brings amazing energy to the stage as an award-winning songwriter, singer, and entertainer. Boulder Canyon has some of the best musicians from across the country. Each member has an amazing talent that they bring to the band.

Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and BroadwayRS.com