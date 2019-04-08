Actors’ Mission Invites Community To Annual Fundraiser May 4

The Actors’ Mission presents its second annual fundraiser “Carnivale di Venezia”. The fundraiser is to help raise money to renovate the new Actor’s Mission Theater. As part of the Actors’ Mission celebration, participants have a chance to win an all-expense-paid vacation for two to the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The event will include a dinner of Italian food, Italian music featuring Emily and Daniel Quintana of Opera Wyoming, raffle tickets, and many surprises.

Carnivale di Venezia will take place on Saturday, May 4 at 5 p.m. in the Holiday Inn Ballroom.

Tickets are $50 and sponsored tables for ten are $450. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office.

For more information see their event page here.