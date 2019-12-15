Archie Hay Post 24 observes National Wreaths Across America Day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) — The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 participated in National Wreaths Across America Day today at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Sponsor

Each December, the National Wreaths Across America Day organization coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

The Legion Post, along with the local boy scout troop and the attending crowd placed wreaths at the memorial at the cemetery.

A special presentation was also held during the ceremony, in which a replacement flag was presented to Carolyn Soracco, whose ex-boyfriend allegedly burned an American flag which draped her veteran grandfather’s casket.

Advertisement

Soracco’s grandfather is Robert Allen Arthur, who served as a TEC4 sniper with the U.S. Army during World War II and helped liberate concentration camps. Soracco said he died from colon cancer in May of 1976 and was buried in Las Vegas.

Post-Adjutant Leonard Merrell said Archie Hay Post #24 is presenting the flag “as a courtesy to a woman and a veteran who were disrespected.”