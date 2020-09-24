Bitter Creek Boutique presents their Autumn Craft Fair September 25 & 26

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (September 24, 2020) – It’s that time of year again! Bitter Creek Boutique is back with its upcoming Autumn Craft Fair at the Bunning Freight Station, 603 S. Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

The craft fair will feature items created by local crafters, which will include Halloween and Fall decor.

There will be two shopping days – Friday, September 25, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is the “Preferred Shoppers” day and admission is $3. The second day is Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and admission is free. Strollers will be welcome into the building on Saturday only, and masks will be required for entrance on both days.

For more information see the Bitter Creek Boutique Facebook page here.