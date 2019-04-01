BLM Rock Springs To Host Mid-April Wild Horse Adoption Event

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will host an adoption event April 12-13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The BLM will offer approximately 60 wild horses during this adoption, including mares, geldings and weanlings. The horses were gathered in 2018 in the Green Mountain and Stewart Creek herd management areas.

Advertisement

The horses presented during the adoption event are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. Staff specialists will be available to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.

The BLM launched a new wild horse adoption incentive program in early March, making qualified adopters eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal. Titling normally occurs one year from the adoption date. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption, including those at BLM facilities, off-site events or on the agency’s Online Corral website. Through the new incentive program, adopters will only pay a minimum $25 adoption fee per animal.

The BLM manages and protects wild horses and burros under the authority of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The Act directs the BLM to address overpopulation by removing excess animals from over-populated herds and offering them to the public for adoption or purchase.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program or the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility, visit www.blm.gov/WHB. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

Directions to the Rock Springs holding facility: From Interstate-80, take Elk Street Exit 104, go north one mile, turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half-mile.

Advertisement